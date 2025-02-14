High Schools

Tri-City United girls basketball vs. Marshall in today’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch Class 3A’s No. 3-ranked Tigers take on the Titans in a Big South Conference cross-divisional clash at 7:15 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2025 at 4:14PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season. Star Tribune Games of the Week are free to watch on startribune.com.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Monday, Feb. 17: Mankato Loyola vs. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 21: Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall girls basketball, 6:15 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 21: Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall boys basketball, 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.

Video on demand

A full replay from today’s game can be viewed on this article page.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap on the game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch it here: Marshall, Tri-City United girls basketball meet in Big South Conference clash

card image

Free livestream, 7:15 p.m.: Class 3A’s No. 3-ranked Tigers take on the Titans in a Big South Conference cross-divisional clash at 7:15 p.m.

High Schools

Girls hockey state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

card image

High Schools

Explainer: How the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into MSHSL could unfold

card image