Hadley Thul, Chloe Scholl and Alexandria girls basketball host Zahara Bishop, Pressley Watkins and BSM in Saturday’s Star Tribune Game of the Week doubleheader

Free livestream: Watch the No. 2-ranked Cardinals and their soaring senior guard combo clash with the No. 6 Red Knights’ ballin’ backcourt in a Class 3A top 10 at 2 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 12:19AM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.

Come back to this article page an hour before Saturday’s game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

Full-game replays

A full replay from today’s Game of the Week can be found on this article page and will be available shortly after the end of the event.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

