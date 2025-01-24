Reagan Tracy and South St. Paul girls hockey host Janie McGawn and Blake in Tuesday’s Star Tribune Game of the Week
Free livestream: Watch two of the metro’s top goalies go head-to-head as the Packers’ fabulous freshman leads her team against the Bears and their brilliant junior starting at 7 p.m. only on startribune.com.
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.
Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.
Star Tribune livestreams
The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.
- Friday, Jan. 24: Chaska vs. St. Louis Park boys basketball, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 25 (doubleheader): Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria girls basketball, 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 25 (doubleheader): Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria boys basketball, 4 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 27: Waconia vs. Orono boys basketball, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 28: Blake vs. South St. Paul girls hockey, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 1: Minnehaha Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton girls basketball, 4 p.m.
Full-game replays
A full replay from today’s Game of the Week can be found on this article page and will be available shortly after the end of the event.
Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.
- Nov. 23: Chaska vs. Eastview boys hockey
- Dec. 5: Moorhead vs. Maple Grove girls hockey
- Dec. 7: Hopkins vs. Duluth Marshall girls basketball
- Dec. 10: Wayzata vs. Maple Grove boys basketball
- Dec. 12: Andover vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey
- Dec. 14: Elk River vs. Moorhead boys hockey
- Dec. 19: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey
- Dec. 20 (doubleheader): DeLaSalle vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball
- Dec. 20 (doubleheader): DeLaSalle vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball
- Jan. 7 (doubleheader): Providence Academy vs. Minnehaha Academy girls basketball
- Jan. 7 (doubleheader): Providence Academy vs. Minnehaha Academy boys basketball
- Jan. 9: Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell boys basketball
- Jan. 10: Orono vs. Holy Angels girls hockey
- Jan. 13: Woodbury vs. Tartan boys basketball
- Jan. 14: Hill-Murray vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey
- Jan. 16: Orono vs. New Prague girls basketball
- Jan. 18: St. Michael-Albertville vs. Maple Grove girls basketball
- Jan. 21: Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka girls basketball
Star Tribune’s Girls Hockey Hub
For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.