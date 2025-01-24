No Section

Reagan Tracy and South St. Paul girls hockey host Janie McGawn and Blake in Tuesday’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch two of the metro’s top goalies go head-to-head as the Packers’ fabulous freshman leads her team against the Bears and their brilliant junior starting at 7 p.m. only on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 24, 2025 at 5:23PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

Full-game replays

A full replay from today’s Game of the Week can be found on this article page and will be available shortly after the end of the event.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Girls Hockey Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

