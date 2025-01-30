High Schools

Tori Oerhlein and Crosby-Ironton girls basketball face Addi Mack and Minnehaha Academy in Saturday’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch the state’s No. 2-ranked junior and Gophers commit go head-to-head with the No. 2-ranked senior as their teams tangle in a Class 2A top-five matchup at 4 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 4:31PM

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

A full replay from Saturday’s game can be found on this article page and will be available shortly after the end of the event.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

