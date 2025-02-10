No Section

Rae Ehrman, Tori Schlagel and Eden Prairie girls basketball face Cail Jahnke, Abby Hoselton and Lake Conference rival St. Michael-Albertville in today’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch the No. 3-ranked Eagles and their suburb senior guard tandem take on the No. 8 Knights’ dynamic duo in a Class 4A top-10 clash featuring state title contenders at 7 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2025 at 5:32PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season. Star Tribune Games of the Week are free to watch on startribune.com.

Come back to this article page an hour before tonight’s game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 11: Faribault vs. Mankato East boys basketball, 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 13: Wayzata vs. Hopkins boys basketball, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 14: Marshall vs. Tri-City girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 17: Mankato Loyola vs. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.

Video on demand

A full replay from tonight’s game will be available on this page shortly after the end of the event.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap on the game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

See More

Abbie test 13