Caleb Bancroft and Stewartville boys basketball take on rivals Max Dearborn and Byron in tonight’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch 2025 Mr. Basketball candidates go head-to-head as the No. 9-ranked Tigers host the No. 6 Bears in a massive Class 3A top-10 and Section 1 showdown at 7:15 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 7, 2025 at 11:21PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com. Keep an eye out for our Star Tribune Games of the Week, which are free to watch.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to bring you games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

A full replay from today’s Game of the Week can be found on this article page and will be available shortly after the end of the event.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

