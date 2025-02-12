High Schools

Hockey livestream: Watch Farmington vs. Northfield in Section 1 girls final

Thursday’s livestream on startribune.com: Watch a fabulous freshman forward and great goalie tandem lead the top-seeded Tigers against the third-seeded Raiders and their sensational senior goalie in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship at 5 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 10:14PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page 30 minutes before the game begins to watch a pregame show followed by the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, Feb. 13: Wayzata vs. Hopkins boys basketball, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 14: Marshall vs. Tri-City girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 17: Mankato Loyola vs. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.

Video on demand

A full replay from Thursday’s championship game can be viewed on this article page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Girls Hockey Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch it here! A hockey state tournament bid is on the line: Farmington vs. Northfield

card image

Thursday's livestream, 5 p.m.: Jenna Goblirsch, Addison Moudry and Makena Underwood lead the top-seeded Tigers against Mia Miller, Reese Peroutka, Macy Mueller and the third-seeded Raiders.

High Schools

Trump administration to MSHSL: Change transgender sports policy or face investigation, funding risk

Maple Grove took to the ice before the start of a MSHSL Class 2A quarterfinal hockey game between state tournament Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove Thursday, March 9, 2023 St. Paul, Minn. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com

High Schools

One of Minnesota's best high school football players chooses Big 12 school

card image