Hockey livestream: Watch Farmington vs. Northfield in Section 1 girls final
Thursday’s livestream on startribune.com: Watch a fabulous freshman forward and great goalie tandem lead the top-seeded Tigers against the third-seeded Raiders and their sensational senior goalie in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship at 5 p.m.
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Come back to this article page 30 minutes before the game begins to watch a pregame show followed by the livestream feed.
Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.
Thursday's livestream, 5 p.m.: Jenna Goblirsch, Addison Moudry and Makena Underwood lead the top-seeded Tigers against Mia Miller, Reese Peroutka, Macy Mueller and the third-seeded Raiders.