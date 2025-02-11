Watch it live tonight: Two of Minnesota's top high school boys basketball players go head-to-head

Brogan Madson and Mankato East boys basketball meet Ryan Kreager and Faribault in tonight’s Star Tribune Game of the Week
Free livestream: Watch the Sioux Falls commit and 2025 Minnesota Mr. Basketball candidate lead the Cougars against the Falcons and the state’s fourth-best prospect in the class of 2026 when these Big 9 Conference rivals rumble at 7:30 p.m. on startribune.com.
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.
- Thursday, Feb. 13: Northfield vs. Farmington girls hockey, Class 2A, Section 1 championship, 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 13: Wayzata vs. Hopkins boys basketball, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 14: Marshall vs. Tri-City girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 17: Mankato Loyola vs. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.
Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub
For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.
