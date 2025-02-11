Watch it live tonight: Two of Minnesota's top high school boys basketball players go head-to-head

No Section

Brogan Madson and Mankato East boys basketball meet Ryan Kreager and Faribault in tonight’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch the Sioux Falls commit and 2025 Minnesota Mr. Basketball candidate lead the Cougars against the Falcons and the state’s fourth-best prospect in the class of 2026 when these Big 9 Conference rivals rumble at 7:30 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2025 at 1:26PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, Feb. 13: Northfield vs. Farmington girls hockey, Class 2A, Section 1 championship, 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 13: Wayzata vs. Hopkins boys basketball, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 14: Marshall vs. Tri-City girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 17: Mankato Loyola vs. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.

Video on demand

A full replay from tonight’s game will be available on this page shortly after the end of the event.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap on the game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from No Section

See More

No Section

Watch it live tonight: Two of Minnesota's top high school boys basketball players go head-to-head

card image

Free livestream on startribune.com: Sioux Falls commit and 2025 Minnesota Mr. Basketball candidate Brogan Madson leads Mankato East against rising junior prospect Ryan Kreager and Big 9 Conference rival Faribault at 7:30 p.m.

No Section

Test of iframe

card image