Watch it live tonight: Two of Minnesota's top high school boys basketball players go head-to-head

Brogan Madson and Mankato East boys basketball meet Ryan Kreager and Faribault in tonight’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch the Sioux Falls commit and 2025 Minnesota Mr. Basketball candidate lead the Cougars against the Falcons and the state’s fourth-best prospect in the class of 2026 when these Big 9 Conference rivals rumble at 7:30 p.m. on startribune.com.