Hopkins boys basketball hosts rival Wayzata in today’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch a trio of prolific scorers lead the No. 2-ranked Royals against the No. 4 Trojans and their super senior and dynamic guard duo in a Class 4A top-five showdown at 7 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2025 at 4:01PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, Feb. 13: Northfield vs. Farmington girls hockey, Class 2A, Section 1 championship, 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 14: Marshall vs. Tri-City girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 17: Mankato Loyola vs. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s girls basketball, 7:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.

Video on demand

A full replay from tonight’s game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap on the game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

