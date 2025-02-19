High Schools

Lakeville North hosts Rochester Mayo boys hockey in Star Tribune Game of the Week

Livestream only on startribune.com: Watch the second-seeded Panthers play the seventh-seeded Spartans in a Class 2A, Section 1 quarterfinal at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

February 19, 2025 at 4:01AM
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com.

Come back to this article page 20 minutes before game time to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Friday, Feb. 21: Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall girls basketball, 6:15 p.m.
    • Friday, Feb. 21: Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall boys basketball, 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
        • Saturday, Feb. 22: Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey semifinal No. 1, 7 p.m.
          • Saturday, Feb. 22: Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey semifinal No. 2, 7 p.m.
            • Monday, Feb. 24: Minneapolis Southwest vs. Minneapolis Washburn boys basketball, 7 p.m.
              • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.
                • Thursday, Feb. 27: Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey championship, 7 p.m.

                  A video replay from Thursday’s game can be viewed on this article page shortly after the end of the event.

                  Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

                  Star Tribune’s Boys Hockey Hub

                  For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

