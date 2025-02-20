High Schools

Apple Valley boys basketball hosts St. Paul Central in Saturday’s Game of the Week

Free livestream: Watch the No. 7-ranked Eagles face the Minutemen in a Class 4A postseason primer at 1 p.m. on startribune.com.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 11:46AM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

Video on demand

A full replay from today’s game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

