John Marshall girls basketball vs. Mayo in Friday’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream doubleheader on startribune.com: The Rockets look to cool the red-hot Spartans when these Rochester rivals meet in a cross-town clash at 6:15 p.m., followed by the boys game.

By Star Tribune staff

February 20, 2025 at 4:09AM

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, Feb. 20: Rochester Mayo vs. Lakeville North in Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
    • Friday, Feb. 21 (doubleheader): Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall boys basketball, 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
        • Saturday, Feb. 22: Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey semifinal No. 1, 7 p.m.
          • Saturday, Feb. 22: Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey semifinal No. 2, 7 p.m.
            • Monday, Feb. 24: Minneapolis Southwest vs. Minneapolis Washburn boys basketball, 7 p.m.
              • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.
                • Thursday, Feb. 27: Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey championship, 7 p.m.

                  A full replay from tonight’s game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

                  Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

                  Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub

                  For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

