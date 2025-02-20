High Schools

Mayo boys basketball vs. John Marshall in Friday’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream doubleheader on startribune.com: Watch the Spartans try to ground the soaring Rockets when these Rochester rivals tangle following the girls game.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 4:18AM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

Video on demand

A full replay from tonight’s game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch it live tonight: Panthers, Spartans collide in a boys hockey section showdown

card image

Livestream at 7 p.m. only on startribune.com: Second-seed Lakeville North hosts seventh-seed Rochester Mayo for the right to advance in the Class 2A, Section 1 playoffs.

High Schools

Boys basketball: Battle of big-school powerhouses couldn't reshuffle Minnesota Top 25

card image

High Schools

Girls basketball: Three schools competing for same state title eye perfect seasons

card image