Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s vs. Mankato Loyola in the Star Tribune Game of the Week

Free livestream: State scoring leader Morgan Mathiowetz leads the Knights against the rival Crusaders in Class 1A, Section 2 girls basketball showdown at 6:30 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 6:04PM

Star Tribune Game of the Week

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Star Tribune livestreams

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Friday, Feb. 21: Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall girls basketball, 6:15 p.m.
    • Friday, Feb. 21: Rochester Mayo vs. Rochester John Marshall boys basketball, 8 p.m.
      • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
        • Monday, Feb. 24: Minneapolis Southwest vs. Minneapolis Washburn boys basketball, 7 p.m.
          • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.

            Video on demand

            A full replay from tonight’s game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

            Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

            Star Tribune's Girls Basketball Hub

            For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

            Star Tribune staff

