Lakeville North boys hockey vs. Owatonna in Saturday’s Star Tribune Game of the Week

Watch the livestream only on startribune.com: The second-seeded Panthers play the sixth-seeded Huskies in a Class 2A, Section 1 semifinal at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 10:37PM

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com.

Come back to this article page 20 minutes before game time to see the livestream feed.

To watch Saturday’s other Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey semifinal featuring New Prague vs. Lakeville South at 7 p.m., click here.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

A replay from tonight’s game can be viewed on this article page shortly after the end of the event.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Star Tribune staff

