Lakeville South boys hockey vs. New Prague in Saturday’s Star Tribune livestream

Livestream only on startribune.com: Watch the top-seeded Cougars face the fourth-seeded Trojans in a Class 2A, Section 1 semifinal at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2025 at 5:15PM

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the remainder of the winter sports season on startribune.com.

Come back to this article page 20 minutes before game time to see the livestream feed.

To watch Saturday’s other Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey semifinal featuring Owatonna vs. Lakeville North at 7 p.m., click here.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Saturday, Feb. 22: St. Paul Central vs. Apple Valley boys basketball, 1 p.m.
    • Monday, Feb. 24: Minneapolis Southwest vs. Minneapolis Washburn boys basketball, 7 p.m.
      • Tuesday, Feb. 25: Stillwater vs. Cretin-Derham Hall boys basketball, 7 p.m.
        • Thursday, Feb. 27: Class 2A, Section 1 boys hockey championship, 7 p.m.

          A replay from tonight’s game can be viewed on this article page shortly after the end of the event.

          Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

          Star Tribune’s Boys Hockey Hub

          For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Hockey Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys hockey scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

          Star Tribune staff

