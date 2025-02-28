Wayzata girls hoops vs. Armstrong in Saturday’s Star Tribune postseason livestream
Only on startribune.com: Watch the top-seeded Trojans take on the fourth-seeded Falcons in the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals at noon.
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball tournament
Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.
To watch the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal featuring Edina vs. Hopkins, visit startribune.com/live2.
The section championship game on March 7 will be livestreamed exclusively on startribune.com.
Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.
- Tuesday, March 4: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal No. 1, game time TBD
- Tuesday, March 4: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal No. 2, game time TBD
- Thursday, March 6: TBD vs. TBD girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, 7 p.m.
- Friday, March 7: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals No. 1, game time TBD
- Friday, March 7: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal No. 2, game time TBD
- Tuesday, March 11: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, game time TBD
Video on demand
A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.
