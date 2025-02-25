High Schools

Cretin-Derham Hall boys hoops vs. Stillwater in a Star Tribune livestream

Video on demand: The Raiders look to avoid stumbling against a Ponies team ready to knock their Suburban East Conference and Section 4 rival from atop the Class 4A rankings.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2025 at 10:51PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Wednesday, Feb. 26: Minneapolis Washburn vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Feb. 26: Minneapolis Southwest vs. Edina girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
      • Thursday, Feb. 27: Lakeville South vs. Lakeville North boys hockey, Class 2A, Section 1 championship, 7 p.m.
        • Saturday, March 1: TBD vs. Wayzata girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal No. 1, noon
          • Saturday, March 1: TBD vs. TBD girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball semifinal No. 2, noon
            • Tuesday, March 4: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal No. 1, game time TBD
              • Tuesday, March 4: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal No. 2, game time TBD
                • Thursday, March 6: TBD vs. TBD girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, 7 p.m.
                  • Friday, March 7: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals No. 1, game time TBD
                    • Friday, March 7: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal No. 2, game time TBD
                      • Tuesday, March 11: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, game time TBD

                        Video on demand

                        A full replay from the game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

                        Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

                        Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub

                        For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

