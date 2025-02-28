High Schools

Hopkins girls basketball vs. Edina in Saturday’s Star Tribune postseason livestream

Watch only on startribune.com: A spot in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship is up for grabs when the second-seeded Royals rumble with the third-seeded Hornets at noon.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 28, 2025 at 5:45AM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Class 4A, Section 6 girls basketball tournament

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

To watch the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal featuring Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Wayzata, visit startribune.com/live.

The section championship game on March 7 will be livestreamed exclusively on startribune.com.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

  • Tuesday, March 4: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal No. 1, game time TBD
    • Tuesday, March 4: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal No. 2, game time TBD
      • Thursday, March 6: TBD vs. TBD girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, 7 p.m.
        • Friday, March 7: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals No. 1, game time TBD
          • Friday, March 7: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal No. 2, game time TBD
            • Tuesday, March 11: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, game time TBD

              Video on demand

              A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

              Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

              Star Tribune’s Girls Basketball Hub

              For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school girls basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

