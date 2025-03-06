No Section

Wayzata boys basketball vs. rival Edina in Friday’s Star Tribune livestream

7 p.m. only on startribune.com: Watch the second-seeded Trojans take on the third-seeded Hornets for a spot in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 6, 2025 at 4:11AM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball tournament

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

To watch the Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball semifinal featuring St. Louis Park vs. Hopkins at 7 p.m., visit startribune.com/live.

The section championship game on March 11 will be livestreamed exclusively on startribune.com/live.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/live on the scheduled game date.

Video on demand

A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from No Section

See More

No Section

Watch Friday: Wayzata boys basketball faces rival Edina in section semifinal

card image

7 p.m. only on startribune.com: Watch the second-seeded Trojans take on the third-seeded Hornets for a spot in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game.

No Section

Watch Friday: Hopkins boys basketball faces St. Louis Park in the the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals

card image

No Section

Test of iframe

card image