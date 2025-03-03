High Schools

Washburn boys basketball vs. St. Louis Park in Tuesday’s Star Tribune livestream

Livestream only on startribune.com: Watch the fourth-seeded Millers play the fifth-seeded Orioles in the Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinals at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 3, 2025 at 7:09PM

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball tournament

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

To watch the Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball quarterfinal featuring Minneapolis Southwest vs. Edina at 7 p.m., visit startribune.com/live2.

The section championship game on March 11 will be livestreamed exclusively on startribune.com/live.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com on the scheduled game date.

  • Thursday, March 6: Hopkins vs. Wayzata girls basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, 7 p.m.
    • Friday, March 7: TBD vs. Hopkins boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals, 7 p.m.
      • Friday, March 7: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal No. 2, game time TBD
        • Tuesday, March 11: TBD vs. TBD boys basketball, Class 4A, Section 6 championship, game time TBD

          Video on demand

          A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

          Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

          For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

          Star Tribune staff

