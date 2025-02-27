A line in “Minnesota Rouser,” the University of Minnesota’s fight song, is “Minnesota, hats off to thee”.
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of girls basketball teams
Writer Ron Haggstrom saw no need to reorder the Top 25 this week, with four teams ending the regular season undefeated.
It goes out to the four girls basketball teams — Providence Academy, Crosby-Ironton, Monticello and Royalton — that concluded the regular season with a prefect record of 26-0.
Crosby-Ironton has since added a section tournament victory. Royalton entered the Class 2A, Section 6 tournament as the second seed behind Sauk Centre.
All records as of Wednesday: All schools are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 26-0) Last week: No. 1
2. Maple Grove (24-2) Last week: No. 2
3. Wayzata (22-4) Last week: No. 3
4. Hopkins (22-5) Last week: No. 4
5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 27-0) Last week: No. 5
6. Eden Prairie (21-5) Last week: No. 6
7. Eastview (23-3) Last week: No. 7
8. Monticello (Class 3A, 26-0) Last week: No. 8
9. Marshall (Class 3A, 25-1) Last week: No. 9
10. Orono (Class 3A, 24-3) Last week: No. 10
11. St. Michael-Albertville (17-10) Last week: No. 11
12. Minnetonka (15-12) Last week: No. 12
13. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 22-5) Last week: No. 13
14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 21-6) Last week: No. 14
15. Alexandria (Class 3A, 22-4) Last week: No. 15
16. Prior Lake (21-5) Last week: No. 16
17. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 17-9) Last week: No. 17
18. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 21-6) Last week: No. 18
19. Byron (Class 3A, 24-3) Last week: No. 19
20. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 20-7) Last week: No. 20
21. Elk River (22-5) Last week: No. 21
22. Rochester Mayo (22-5) Last week: No. 22
23. Delano (Class 3A, 22-5) Last week: No. 23
24. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 27-1) Last week: No. 24
25. Brainerd (23-4) Last week: No. 25
