The state boys' hockey tournament starts at 11 a.m. with No. 2 seed Warroad playing Monticello in the first of four Class 1A quarterfinal games at the Xcel Energy Center. The evening session features Minneapolis vs. Alexandria in the second game — the first time a Minneapolis public school team has been in the tournament since 1994.
You can watch the tournament here on this video feed from Ch. 45:
Here is today's schedule:
11 a.m.: Warroad vs. Monticello
1 p.m.: Mankato East/Loyola vs. Mahtomedi
6 p.m.: Hermantown vs. New Prague
8 p.m.: Minneapolis vs. Alexandria
Thursday's Class 2A schedule is here.
