Benilde-St. Margaret's boys hockey coach Ken Pauly visits Talking Preps to offer his take on this week's state tournament. In addition to breaking down the Class 1A and 2A quarterfinals, the three-time state tournament winning coach shares why player experience doesn't mean as much as folks think under the bright lights of the Xcel Energy Center stage — and how television timeouts at the state tournament present a whole new dynamic when it comes to how much team's can play their top lines.

