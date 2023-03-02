Tap the bookmark to save this article.

In a battle of two goalies up for the Frank Brimsek Award given to the state's best senior, Edina's Robbie Clarkowski earned a 2-1 boys hockey victory against Will Ingemann and Wayzata.

Matt Vander Vort scored just 1:19 into the Class 2A, Section 6 title game at sold-out Bloomington Ice Gardens.

The Trojans pounded Edina 7-0 in their most recent meeting, but the Hornets regrouped and defended their section title to qualify for the state tournament.

A late Wayzata goal was waved off because a Trojans player used his hand to put the puck in the net.

Edina's Ryan Flaherty filled the empty net with 1:13 remaining.

Wayzata's Rhys Wallin scored with less than one minute to play.

Clarkowski finished with 29 saves. Ingemann stopped 20 shots on goal.