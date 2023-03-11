Minnetonka dethroned defending Class 2A state tournament champion Andover 4-1 in Friday's second semifinal.

The Skippers advance to Saturday's championship game against Lake Conference rival Edina. No. 1 seed Minnetonka (28-2) swept the regular-season series with the Hornets by a combined score of 5-0.

Minnetonka last played for a title in 2018, winning it all in Sean Goldsworthy's first season as coach.

Junior forward Hagen Burrows scored his 23rd goal of this season as Minnetonka led 1-0 after one period. Burrows, a Star Tribune All-Metro third-team selection, helped the Skippers outshoot high-flying Andover 23-9 through the first two periods.

Gavin Garry doubled the Minnetonka lead by tipping a shot from the point by teammate Daniel Pasqua into the Andover net.

Finally, in the third period, the vaunted top line for No. 4 seed Andover (22-7-1) began cruising. Mr. Hockey Award finalist Gavyn Thoreson buried his 40th goal this season on a pass from Cayden Casey, who was fed by fellow Mr. Hockey Award finalist Cooper Conway. The Huskies cut their deficit to 2-1.

Minnetonka's power play responded with an Andover-esque goal just after a power play ended. Garry scored his second of the game on crisp passes from Javon Moore and Burrows. Garry now has 20 goals this season.

Goalie Kaizer Nelson, who allowed three goals on 15 Hill-Murray shots Thursday, stopped 17 of 18 Andover shots Friday.

Minnetonka previously defeated Andover 4-1 on Nov. 26.