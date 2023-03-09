St. Cloud Cathedral opened its boys hockey season with a loss to Warroad. The Crusaders' pursuit of a state tournament championship ended Wednesday against those same Warriors.

But Cathedral pushed top-seeded and unbeaten Warroad for two periods. The Warriors overcame the inspired effort for a 5-1 victory in the third Class 1A quarterfinal played Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Warroad (28-0-1) advances to a semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday.

Both teams' offensive stars were in fine form Wednesday. Warroad's leader in goals, junior Carson Pilgrim, scored his 46th and 47th goals of the season, both on the power play.

Pilgrim's second goal started with a pass across the zone from teammate Jayson Shaguabay, who leads the state with 58 assists. The goal came with 13.8 seconds remaining in the second period.

Sandwiched between the Pilgrim goals was one by the Crusaders' leading goal scorer, sophomore Joey Gillespie, potting a rebound for his 20th goal this season.

Shaguabay popped his 32nd goal of the season in the third period for a 3-1 lead. He added assist No. 59 later in the third on Murray Marvin-Cordes' goal. Assist No. 60 helped Pilgrim complete the hat trick on an empty-net goal with 0.8 seconds left on the clock.

Warroad beat the Crusaders (16-13) 4-0 on Nov. 26 and outshot them 43-23 in the rematch.