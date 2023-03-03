Top seed Mahtomedi made it six boys hockey section championships in the past seven seasons with a 3-1 victory over second seed Chisago Lakes on Thursday in the Class 1A, Section 4 championship game.

Senior Jonny Grove scored his second goal of the game with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third period to break a 1-1 tie at Aldrich Arena. Leading scorer Charlie Drage scored his 30th goal of the season with 3:13 to play.

Drake Thyen gave Chisago Lakes a 1-0 lead in the first period, but only 1:03 later Grove tied the game for Mahtomedi. The score remained 1-1 headed into the third period. Grove, who now has 10 goals this season, scored in all three section games for the Zephyrs.

The game was a rematch of last year's section championship, also won by Mahtomedi, 4-0. Mahtomedi also defeated Chisago Lakes on Dec. 30 this season, outshooting the Wildcats 53-20 in an 8-2 home victory.

The Zephyrs (20-8-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 1A in the latest coaches poll, take a nine-game winning streak into their 14th state tournament next week, looking for their second state title after winning in 2020. Their only two losses to Class 1A teams this season came against the top two teams in the state in Warroad (7-4 on Dec. 3) and Hermantown (6-3 outdoors Jan. 28 as part of Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake). Mahtomedi has outscored opponents 138-65 this season.

Chisago Lakes (16-11-1) is 0-5 in section championship games since 2015, the year after its last tournament trip. Most of those games came in Class 1A, Section 5 until the Wildcats moved to Section 4 last season.