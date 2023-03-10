Erick Comstock became a hero for Warroad on Friday, scoring 16 seconds into the second overtime period for a 4-3 victory over Orono in the Class 1A semifinals of the boys hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Top-seeded Warroad (28-0-1) held a 3-1 lead headed into the third period, but Orono tied the score in a span of 1 minute, 57 seconds about midway through the period with goals from Avery Anderson and Brooks Fegers.

Top-line center Carson Pilgrim made it 2-0 by the first intermission, and Mr. Hockey finalist Jayson Shaugabay increased the lead to 3-0 41 seconds into the second period before Orono got on the board was a greasy goal late in the period.

The Warriors are playing for the fifth state championship in program history and first since 2005. They finished as the Class 1A runner-up to Hermantown last year.

Orono (24-6-0) has only three losses to Class 1A opponents this season, with two against Warroad and the other to state tournament second seed Hermantown. Warroad also defeated Orono 5-2 on Dec. 29 in holiday tournament play.

BOXSCORE: Warroad 4, Orono 3 (OT)