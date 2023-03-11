Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Forget Edina's 0-3 start to its boys hockey season. The Hornets are back in the Class 2A title game for the first time since 2019.

A 4-1 victory against Cretin-Derham Hall (19-10-1) in Friday's semifinal solidified No. 3 seed Edina's Saturday night reservations at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Hornets (22-6-1) grabbed a 1-0 first-period lead as junior forward Bobby Cowan, who posted a hat trick in Thursday's victory against Moorhead, maintained his scoring ways.

A power-play goal from Cretin-Derham Hall senior forward Attila Lippai tied the game 1-1 into the first intermission.

Edina freshman forward Mason West crashed the net for one of those ugly goals essential to playoff success. The Hornets led 2-1 after two periods.

Edina junior forward Ryan Flaherty provided cushion with his goal at 10:51 of the final period. Then he effectively ended the game by filling the empty Raiders net with less than three minutes remaining.

Senior goaltender Robbie Clarkowski stopped all but one of Cretin-Derham Hall's 24 shots on goal.