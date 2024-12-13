Sovereign citizen told Minnesota police, FBI that his homemade explosives were for rocket hobby

According to a newly unsealed affidavit written by an FBI special agent on the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Minnesota, Lund had seven “cricket bombs” and a PVC pipe with caps screwed on both sides when he was stopped on his way to Wisconsin on Nov. 2. “Cricket bombs” are a term used by law enforcement to describe the CO2 cartridges that Lund filled with explosive material. In an interview with investigators, Lund said he was not aware of the term and said the devices were used to launch hobby rockets. The PVC pipe was later found to contain black-colored powder and shards of a material that resembled broken glass, according to charges.