Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy braced his boys hockey team for a one-goal game with Edina in the teams' third meeting this season.

Sure enough, the top-ranked Skippers held off the Hornets 2-1 in the Class 2A state tournament championship game Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. This after winning games of 5-0 and 1-0 during the Lake Conference season.

No. 1 seed Minnetonka (29-2) scored first, the Skippers' seventh consecutive — and unanswered — goal against Edina this season. Junior forward Hagen Burrows made his team's first power-play chance count. He unleashed the puck from a sharp angle and it hit the back of goalie Robbie Clarkowski and went in at 11:01 of the opening period. For Burrows, regarded as the most dangerous of all the Skippers' fine forwards, the goal was No. 24 of the season.

No. 3 seed Edina (22-7-1) got a good backhand try that got behind Skippers goalie Kaizer Nelson but slid off the far post.

The second period ended with the Hornets ahead in shots 14-10 but Minnetonka still holding a 1-0 lead.

Edina coach Curt Giles implored his players going into Saturday's game to find a way to pressure Minnetonka into getting uncomfortable and making mistakes. Sitting back and waiting for a talented wave of Skippers to crash on the Hornets beach spelled disaster.

The game's final period started with Edina forcing the issue. The pressure led to Bobby Cowan's fifth goal of the tournament and 17th of the season, this one scored just 27 seconds into the third.

Cowan's goal broke eight consecutive periods of scoreless hockey against Minnetonka in three games this season. It was a reward for Edina's elevated energy level as the game wore on.

But Goldsworthy has believed in his team's body of work all season. The Skippers were hardened by one of the state's toughest regular-season and section playoff schedules. They entered the title game having won their past 19 games and were 6-0 overall against Class 2A tournament opponents.

The state tournament brought the same challenges. Minnetonka faced Hill-Murray on Thursday, a program with 16 quarterfinal victories in 33 state tournament appearances. The Skippers won the coin flip, escaping with a 4-3 overtime victory.

Defending champion Andover came next. Like Hill-Murray, the Huskies proved to be tough out. But the Skippers got it done.

So a tie game early in the third period Saturday couldn't make a dent in their mind-set. The Skippers managed just two shots on goal through the first half of the third period, but the second one provided the go-ahead goal by sophomore Ashton Schultz. His 14th goal of the season was also his first in five games.

The tally held up as the game winner. Minnetonka players who grew up wanting what they saw in 2018, a state championship, brought home the program's second title.