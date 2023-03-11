Jonny Grove scored at 4:56 of double overtime Saturday, giving Mahtomedi the Class 1A boys hockey state championship at Xcel Energy Center.

Third seed Mahtomedi upset top-seeded and previously unbeaten Warroad 6-5. It's Mahtomedi's second state title in four years; the Zephyrs defeated Hermantown in overtime in 2020.

Mahtomedi rallied in the third period as Charlie Drage completed a hat trick with 1:20 left in regulation to tie the score and send the game to overtime.

Warroad broke the scoreless tie with under three minutes to play in the first period when Jayson Shaugabay forced a Mahtomedi turnover in its own zone. Murray Marvin-Cordes passed the puck to Carson Pilgrim, whose elevated blast found the net for his team-leading 50th goal of the season.

Mahtomedi countered with 52.2 seconds remaining in the period with a right-place, right-time rebound goal from Carter Haycraft. Seth Nelson fired the puck on net from the corner, and Haycraft capitalized from the slot on the juicy rebound for his first goal of the tournament and 13th of the season.

Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky stopped Drage with a save off the rush in the second period. Ten seconds later, Pilgrim gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead at the other end. He got around the Mahtomedi defense for a quick shot in alone to score No. 51 on the season.

Marvin-Cordes made it 3-1 a couple of minutes later, cashing in on another Mahtomedi turnover in its own zone. But Mahtomedi responded before the end of the period, when Patrick Egan fired a shot from the high slot to make it a one-goal game with 1:21 left before the second intermission.

After Pilgrim completed his hat trick early in the third period, Drage scored 38 seconds later to get it back to a one-goal deficit. Peyton Sunderland scored his second goal of the season for a 5-3 lead later, and less than two minutes after Mahtomedi had a no-goal call against it, Drage scored for 5-4 with six minutes left in regulation.

Mahtomedi (23-8-0) has played in 14 state tournaments and is 2-for-2 in state-title games.

Warroad's last loss came a year ago in the state-championship game against Hermantown.