It took about six minutes before there was a shot on goal to start the Class 1A boys hockey state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday. The puck didn't go in, but that shot seemed to be all the momentum Hermantown needed, and it took a one-goal lead about 20 seconds later.

The No. 2 seed and defending champion Hawks then made that lead three goals in a 71-second span on the way to a 6-0 victory over unseeded Luverne at Xcel Energy Center.

Hermantown (26-2-1), which received goals from six different players, pushed its winning streak to 13 games. Junior goaltender Dane Callaway made 13 saves for his third shutout of the season.

In its third state tournament, this is the third time Hermantown has defeated Luverne (21-7-1) in the state quarterfinals.