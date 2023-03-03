DULUTH - After an out-of-character loss to Duluth East earlier this season, Andover rebounded and secured a repeat trip to the Class 2A state tournament on Thursday with a 7-2 win at Amsoil Arena.

Andover, the defending state champion, was led by senior Cooper Conway, who leapt into the glass in front of fans in the Greyhounds' student section after his fourth goal of the second period. That one had been easy. Conway took a pass from Tristen May-Robinson and dumped the puck behind Duluth East goalie Kole Kronstedt.

After a scoreless first period, the Huskies' Brooks Cogswell centered the puck to Gavyn Thoreson, who scored on a low shot. Less than two minutes later, Thoreson dished the puck from behind the net to Conway, who centered up to score. Andover was shorthanded when Conway went one-on-one with Kronstedt, then backhanded the puck behind the goalie.

Grant Winkler scored first for the Greyhounds, taking a pass from Thomas Gunderson and shooting it low to Andover goalie Beau Altman's left. Conway completed a hat trick when he caught a rebound and scored a power-play goal.

Earlier this year, unranked Duluth East upset Andover 5-1 in Duluth. It was a noteworthy win for the Greyhounds, who had lost five of the previous eight games. They lost just one game the rest of the season until the Section 7 final.

Altman had 27 saves and Duluth East goalies Kronstedt and Drew Raukar, who was subbed in during the third period, combined for 33 saves.