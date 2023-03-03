Minnetonka defeated Chanhassen 2-1 in double overtime Thursday and won the Class 2A, Section 2 boys hockey championship at sold-out Braemar Arena in Edina.

Junior forward Alex Lunski buried the winner at 2:12 of the second overtime for his 11th goal of the season, this one sending the Skippers to next week's state tournament.

Teammate Luke Garry tied the game 1-1 at 12:18 with his 13th goal of the season, this one on the power play, and the deadlock forced overtime. The second-seeded Skippers (26-2) were 0-for-4 on the power play in their 4-1 loss Dec. 10 at Chanhassen.

Two scoreless periods gave way to each team netting a goal in the third. Junior forward Micah Saxon struck first at 9:29 for top seed Chanhassen (24-4) with his second goal of the season. Saxon had replaced Tyler Smith on the top line in the first two rounds of the playoffs after the latter's upper-body injury.

But Smith played Thursday. He was cleared to play just nine days after surgery for a broken collarbone suffered Feb. 18 in regular-season finale.

Minnetonka bumped its winning streak to 17 games.