Minnetonka junior defenseman John Stout gave his hockey team a 4-3 overtime victory against a determined Hill-Murray team in Thursday's Class 2A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.

Stout, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection, scored his seventh goal of the season.

Top-seed Minnetonka nearly suffered the second major upset of Thursday's quarterfinals. Minnetonka, trailing 3-2 and its goalie pulled for an extra attacker, leveled the score on the second goal of the evening from junior forward Hagen Burrows. He scored with 1:01 to play in regulation and forced overtime.

Hill-Murray (14-14-1) had previously lost 5-0 to Minnetonka (27-2) on Jan. 5. Thursday's narrow victory sends the Skippers to the semifinal round Friday night.

The Pioneers never let the Skippers pull away in the rematch. Burrows got Minnetonka started with a goal at 5:32 of the opening period. Hill-Murray countered with a goal from sophomore defenseman Landon Cottingham.

Max Krebsbach restored Minnetonka's lead in the second period, but the 2-1 advantage only lasted 30 seconds before Jude Bonin drew his Pioneers even. Bonin's tally came on just the sixth Hill-Murray shot on goal. For the game, Minnetonka outshot the Pioneers 43-15.

Cottingham gave the Pioneers their first lead with his second goal, this one scored at 4:46 of the third period.

Earlier on Thursday, Cretin-Derham Hall knocked out No. 2 seed Maple Grove, and No. 3 seed Edina needed double overtime to escape Moorhead.