Night 1 puts Wilco on track to play 90-plus songs in three-night St. Paul run

None of the tunes performed Friday will be played again Saturday or Sunday. An idea Tweedy’s experimental twang-rock sextet has pulled off in prior years as a home-for-the-holidays celebration in Chicago, the locally beloved band is billing its year-ending run at the Palace — where it also pulled two prior three-nighters in 2017 and 2019 — as a no-repeat weekend. That means Wilco will have performed 90-plus songs by the time it wraps things up Sunday, assuming Friday’s show set the precedent.