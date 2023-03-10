Mahtomedi senior Charlie Drage scored his team-leading 32nd goal of the season with 48.5 seconds remaining in regulation, breaking a tie and helping the No. 3 seed Zephyrs upset defending Class 1A champ Hermantown 2-1 in the first semifinal of the boys hockey state tournament Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

Hermantown took a 1-0 lead late in the first period on junior Dallas Vieau's 23rd goal of the season. Mahtomedi responded with about a minute left in the opening period with senior Jonny Grove's fifth goal in as many games.

Mahtomedi (22-8-0) returns to the state championship game for the first time since it won its lone title in 2020.

This is only the second time this season Hermantown (27-3-1) was held to one goal, the other a 3-1 loss Jan. 24 against Warroad, the top seed in the state tournament.

These two teams have consistently been among the best in Class 1A the past few years, and it's created quite a rivalry. Mahtomedi has defeated Hermantown twice since the 2015-16 season, winning Friday and in the 2020 state championship game.