Last year, Cretin-Derham Hall was the No. 2 seed and was upset in the state quarterfinals by an unseeded team. This year, the role was reversed. The unseeded Raiders upset No. 2 seed Maple Grove 3-1 in Thursday's first Class 2A quarterfinal of the boys hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The Raiders (19-9-1) took a 1-0 lead early in the game on a goal from Chuck Owens, but the Crimson (22-6-1) answered 13 seconds later. Senior Holden Saumweber ended a hardworking shift for the Raiders by turning and firing from the high slot for his sixth goal of the season and a 2-1 lead with a little more than five minutes to play in the second period. Max Anderson sealed it with an empty-netter in the final 90 seconds.

The Raiders got revenge for a 6-3 loss to Maple Grove on Dec. 27, in a holiday tournament game that took place two days after Raiders junior-varsity player Cormick Scanlan died. Cretin-Derham Hall advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 2009.

The Crimson were held to one goal in a game for only the third time this season and the second in regulation; they lost 5-1 to Wayzata in the Turkey Trot championship game Nov. 26.

BOXSCORE: Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1