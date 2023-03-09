Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Avery Anderson, known by Orono hockey teammates as "Showtime" because of his flamboyant play, took part in a good old-fashioned greasy playoff goal to earn a 2-1 overtime victory in the Class 1A boys hockey state tournament quarterfinals against Northfield.

Tied up by a Northfield defenseman, Anderson tried getting any available body part on the approaching puck shot by Brody Finnegan. His left skate contained the necessary magic. The redirected puck, Orono's 50th shot of the Wednesday night game, found the back of the Raiders' net.

Anderson scored with 30.2 seconds remaining in the first overtime session. With the victory, the No. 4 seed Spartans (24-5) advance to face top seed and undefeated Warroad at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

"I didn't even know it hit me," Anderson said. "But then I heard cheering."

Orono outshot No. 5 Northfield (23-6) by a 50-24 margin, but Spartans players were aware of the cruelties overtime can bring.

"We felt we earned it, but one flick of the wrist and you can lose," said senior forward Bradley Walker, who scored Orono's goal in regulation.

Northfield players hoped for such a scenario to break in their favor.

"Our motto was to get pucks on net and maybe get a good bounce," said junior defenseman Ty Frank.

Instead, a second-period goal from sophomore Griffin Kennelly to draw even was Northfield's only goal Wednesday.

"Their goalie played great," Walker said, "but no one really had a doubt on our team."