Mahtomedi trailed by a goal at the first intermission Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, and it looked like the same score would stand headed into the third period.

Not so much.

A tic-tac-toe passing play from David Wolsfeld to Charlie Drage finished off by Corey Bohmert tied the game with 17 seconds remaining in the second period. No. 3 seed Mahtomedi rallied with a total of four unanswered goals for a 6-3 victory over Alexandria in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A boys hockey state tournament.

Bohmert completed a hat trick in the third period, his first multigoal game of the season, after Drage gave the Zephyrs the lead. The Zephyrs scored three goals in the third period.

The teams combined for five goals in a 6:09 span early in the first period.

Bohmert got the scoring started only 2:47 into the game. Alexandria took a 2-1 lead in a 79-second span a few minutes later. But after an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty following the second goal, Mahtomedi's Seth Nelson capitalized on the power play to tie the game 2-2 a little more than a minute later. Alexandria regained the lead 1:22 after that.

Unseeded Alexandria (14-13-1) was looking for its second upset in as many years, after defeating fourth seed Minneapolis in last year's quarterfinals as the fifth seed. Mahtomedi hasn't lost a state quarterfinal since 2017, advancing to the semifinals in its past five trips to state.

The game was a rematch of last year's third-place game, which Mahtomedi won 4-2.