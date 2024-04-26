THREE-GAME SERIES AT ANGEL STADIUM

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 8:38 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-3, 6.75)

Saturday, 8:38 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (1-1, 5.57) vs. RHP José Soriano (0-3, 3.43)

Sunday, 3:07 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (1-2, 4.39) vs. LHP Reid Detmers (3-1, 2.12)

Twins update: The Twins (11-13) begin a six-game road trip after finishing a 5-2 homestand with a four-game sweep of the White Sox. The Twins, who went into the series with a .195 team batting average, had at least 10 hits and scored at least six runs in each of the four games as they earned their first four-game sweep since July 2021 against Detroit. Following this Angels series, the Twins have three more games vs. the White Sox in Chicago. ... The Twins are 5-7 on the road this season. ... The Twins were 3-3 against the Angels last season, including 1-2 in Anaheim. They haven't won a series at Angel Stadium since a three-game sweep in May 2019.

Angels update: After a day off Thursday, the Angels (10-15) continue a nine-game homestand, one that began with two losses in three games vs. Baltimore. The Angels are 3-6 at home this season. ... CF Mike Trout, who played in just one game after July 3 last season, has appeared in all 25 games. He is hitting .237 with a MLB-leading 10 home runs, although with only 13 RBI. ... Former Twins 1B Miguel Sanó left Wednesday's game because of left knee soreness. ... IF Ehire Adrianza, who was with the Twins from 2017 to '20, was recalled by Los Angeles this week from Class AAA Salt Lake, where he batted .349 in 14 games.