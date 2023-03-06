The Star Tribune’s All-Metro boys hockey first team gathered for a portrait at sunset Feb. 25 on the backyard rink of Tom Schoolmeesters in Circle Pines. From left: John Stout of Minnetonka, Jake Fisher of Cretin-Derham Hall, Chase Cheslock of Rogers, Finn Brink of Maple Grove, Gavyn Thoreson of Andover and Will Ingemann of Wayzata, the Metro Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM

FINN BRINK

Maple Grove, forward, senior

"A dynamic playmaking winger who can break open a game at any time," Crimson coach Todd Bergland said. "Possesses tremendous speed and has incredible edges — very difficult to knock off the puck." Brings 31 goals and 37 assists into the Class 2A state tournament.

College plan: Wisconsin

CHASE CHESLOCK

Rogers, defense, senior

Beast of a player. Stands 6-3 and weighs 205 pounds. Or as Royals coach Dave Brown said, "He skates like a 150-pounder and plays like a 230-pounder." Accounted for 26 assists and four goals and led Rogers to a second consecutive Section 5 championship game.

College plan: St. Thomas

JAKE FISHER

Cretin-Derham Hall, forward, senior

Improved skating and confidence helped transform Fisher into a 200-foot player. Buried six of his team-best 34 goals in the Section 3 playoffs — including the game-winner in the championship. Top forward on a Raiders team back in the Class 2A state tournament.

College plan: Northern Michigan

WILL INGEMANN

Wayzata, goalie, senior

Named Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year — the first goalie in the history of the award, which began in 1985. Finished 18-7-2 and allowed just 1.38 goals per game. Stopped 94% of shots faced and blanked six opponents. Excellent agility, mobility and mind-set.

College plan: St. Thomas

JOHN STOUT

Minnetonka, defense, junior

Big reason the Skippers are the top seed in the week's Class 2A state tournament. Smooth and smart. Logs big minutes on the blue line. Handles the puck with a combination of skill and a low panic point. Contributed five goals and 17 assists.

College plan: Minnesota Duluth

GAVYN THORESON

Andover, forward, senior

Leads the defending Class 2A state champs with 90 points on 36 goals and 54 assists. Posted 11 assists in three playoff games. Took his game and leadership qualities to new levels this season. Plays a wide-open game and beats opponents with his speed.

College plan: St. Cloud State

SECOND TEAM

Cooper Conway, Andover, forward, senior: Remarkable shot led to scoring explosion. Tallied 45 goals (and counting) this season. College plan: Colorado College

Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen, goaltender, junior: Backstopped the Storm to the brink of the state tournament. Went 17-4, stopped 94% of shots, allowed 1.12 goals per game with nine shutouts. College plan: undecided

Simon Houge, Cretin-Derham Hall, defense, senior: Breakout machine leads the Raiders with 33 assists. Shines in all situations. College plan: Air Force

Liam Hupka, Minnetonka, defense, senior: A captain and a leader. Excellent vision and anticipation of play. Four goals and 17 assists this season. College plan: undecided

Jackson Nevers, Edina, forward, junior: The Hornets' engine can beat opponents with his strength or his skill. Has 19 goals and 19 assists. College plan: Minnesota

Sam Ranallo, Rogers, forward, senior: The Royals' key offensive cog led the team in goals (24) and assists (36). College plan: Northern Michigan

THIRD TEAM

Forwards

Hagen Burrows, Minnetonka, junior; Tommy Cronin, St. Thomas Academy, senior; Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake, junior; Drew Stewart, Benilde-St. Margaret's, junior; Jordan Ronn, Champlin Park, senior.

Defense

Tyler Lafferty, Lakeville South, senior; Logan Opgrand, Eastview, senior; Eddie Revenig, Edina, junior.

Goalies

Robbie Clarkowski, Edina, senior; Jay Svaren, Eastview, senior.

How the team was chosen: The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.