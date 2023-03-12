Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three stars

Jonny Grove, Mahtomedi senior: Scored the championship-winning goal in double overtime, his 12th goal of the season. Charlie Drage, Mahtomedi senior: Scored a hat trick, his second of the season, in the third period to eventually tie the game with 1:20 remaining in regulation. Ashton Schultz, Minnetonka sophomore: His game-winning goal was his 14th goal of the season and also his first in five games.

By the numbers

52

Goals this season for Warroad junior top-line center Carson Pilgrim, with three coming in the championship game.

7

Hat tricks for Pilgrim this season, with two in the state tournament and one in each of Warroad's two games against Mahtomedi this season.

3

Overtime games in the Class 1A state tournament this year.

18

Edina/Edina East championship game appearances. The Hornets are 14-4.

6

Goals allowed by Warroad, a season high. The Warriors' previous season high was four goals.

2

Goals for Warroad junior Peyton Sunderland this season, both coming in the state tournament.

2

State championships in two title game appearances for Mahtomedi in 14 tournament trips. Both wins came in overtime.

2

Consecutive Class 1A runner-up finishes for Warroad.

0

Leads Mahtomedi had in the title game, until it scored the overtime winner.

3

Two-goal deficits Mahtomedi faced against Warroad before tying the game with 1:20 left in regulation.

1

Loss for Warroad this season, in the state title game.

46

Saves Saturday for Mahtomedi junior goaltender Charlie Brandt, a season high. He made 12 saves in the overtime periods.

Attendance

Class 1A

Wednesday early: 4,539

Wednesday night: 5,380

Friday: 12,494

Saturday: 9,512

Class 2A

Thursday early: 18,989

Thursday night: 19,241

Friday: 20,982

Saturday: 19,942