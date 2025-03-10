No Section

Hopkins boys basketball vs. Wayzata in Tuesday’s Star Tribune livestream

Watch 7 p.m. only on startribune.com: The Royals take on the rival Trojans for the Class 4A, Section 6 championship and trip to the state tournament.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 10, 2025 at 4:16PM

Star Tribune livestreams

As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we are livestreaming prep basketball and hockey games from some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball tournament

Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.

Video on demand

A full replay from this game will be available on this page shortly after the event ends.

There’s no love lost between these rival powerhouse programs, and a full-game replay of their regular-season showdown from earlier this year when the Royals hosted the Trojans the day before Valentine’s Day by clicking the link below.

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune’s Boys Basketball Hub

For results from this game and others played across the state, visit the MN Boys Basketball Hub — the premier online source for Minnesota high school boys basketball scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from No Section (Assign Gallery and Videos here)

See More

No Section

Watch Tuesday: Hopkins hosts Wayzata in high-stakes boys basketball section showdown

card image

7 p.m. only on startribune.com: The Royals take on the rival Trojans for the Class 4A, Section 6 championship and trip to the state tournament.

No Section

Test of iframe

card image

No Section

Live at 7 p.m. Monday: One of the state's top seniors leads his team against conference rival

card image