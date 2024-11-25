Three keys to the Vikings’ 30-27 overtime victory over the Bears

Asked how he would defending himself, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said: “It’s either let everybody else go off or let Justin go off. I’m going to let everybody else go off.” Well, the Chicago Bears let Jordan Addison go off. Addison had a career-high 162 yards receiving on eight catches, including a 69-yard catch and run to open the second half. His most important grab might have been the last one, when he connected with Sam Darnold on a 12-yard reception on third and 10 from the Vikings 21-yard line to move the chains as the overtime entered sudden death. (Honorable mention here to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who took over in OT and capped 114-yard day with three catches for 58 yards in the extra period.)