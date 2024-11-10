Three keys to the Vikings’ 12-7 win over the Jaguars
Vikings defense and special teams bailed out Sam Darnold and the offense in Jacksonville.
Vikings kicker Parker Romo
Linebacker Blake Cashman had an active game in his return from a turf toe injury, tying for the team lead with five tackles and what should’ve been two sacks had he not grabbed the face mask of Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones, which negated a takedown during Jacksonville’s final drive. But Romo, a third-year journeyman who signed with the Vikings last week to replace the injured Will Reichard, was needed most by a Vikings offense that consistently struggled to finish. Romo went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts in his first NFL regular-season game, making them from 29, 33, 34 and 45 yards away. That’s especially welcomed for a Vikings team that will be without Reichard for at least another three games.
Key play
Safety Camryn Bynum’s game-sealing interception
The Vikings defense forced takeaways — or the Jaguars offense gave the ball away, depending on your perspective — in each of Jacksonville’s final three drives. But only one Jaguars possession appeared as if it was going anywhere, and that was the final one. After Cashman was flagged for grabbing Jones’ face mask, he was sent on a blitz again on the next play by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. This time, Cashman hit Jones in the back as the quarterback unleashed an ill-aimed prayer downfield to Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis. Bynum tracked the ball in the end zone as if he were the intended target, landing the pick.
Key number
5
Quarterback Sam Darnold had not thrown multiple interceptions in any of his first seven games for the Vikings this season. He has now thrown five interceptions in the last two games. Darnold threw three picks against the Jaguars — a defense that had just two interceptions in nine games entering Sunday — a week after throwing two picks against the Indianapolis Colts, doubling his interception total for the season. The interceptions were either baffling decisions or poorly aimed throws that will likely have the Vikings coaching staff even more focused on Darnold’s game management.
Up next
At Tennessee, Sunday, noon
The Vikings return to Nashville for just the third time this millennium, finishing their tour of the AFC South against the Titans. The Vikings won the last trip to Nissan Stadium during the 2016 season opener when they rattled off 25 unanswered points, including two defensive touchdowns, in a start by then-backup quarterback Shaun Hill. The Vikings also visited Tennessee in 2008 and lost. The Vikings are 9-5 all time against the Titans and Oilers.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: W, 12-7 at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
