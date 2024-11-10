Three keys to the Vikings’ 12-7 win over the Jaguars

Linebacker Blake Cashman had an active game in his return from a turf toe injury, tying for the team lead with five tackles and what should’ve been two sacks had he not grabbed the face mask of Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones, which negated a takedown during Jacksonville’s final drive. But Romo, a third-year journeyman who signed with the Vikings last week to replace the injured Will Reichard, was needed most by a Vikings offense that consistently struggled to finish. Romo went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts in his first NFL regular-season game, making them from 29, 33, 34 and 45 yards away. That’s especially welcomed for a Vikings team that will be without Reichard for at least another three games.