Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman said he’s “feeling great” after his second limited practice of the week Thursday and that he’s on track to return from a three-game absence Sunday in Jacksonville.
Blake Cashman practiced again Thursday, when he talked to reporters for the first time since suffering a turf toe injury last month and missing three games.
Cashman has been sidelined since suffering a turf toe injury in the second quarter of the Oct. 6 win against the Jets.
“It’s always going to be a work in progress,” Cashman said. “It’s a violent game we play. Things continue to come up or get reaggravated, but as long as I’m feeling good enough to go, good enough to put my team in a position to win, I’ll be out there.”
For the first time since Week 5, both starting inside linebackers were at Vikings practice after linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. also returned. Pace, the Vikings’ leading tackler through eight games, was sidelined Wednesday and had his reps limited Thursday because of a knee injury.
Cashman had an injury-plagued start to his NFL career, appearing in only 14 games over his first three seasons. He said he learned the power of patience during his second year, when he rushed back from an injury and made it worse. This time around, he said extra caution — and the Vikings’ winning record — helped him take a step back and let the injury heal.
“I wanted to be back as soon as possible,” Cashman said, “but you have to make sure you’re taking care of your health. Because you don’t want to be foolish and go out there when you’re not ready and risk further injury and have something that sidelines you for longer. Fortunately, this team, we’re in a good position. We have a lot of important games to play.”
Only one Vikings player, rookie edge rusher Gabe Murphy, was held out of Thursday’s practice. A team spokesperson said Murphy’s absence was a scheduled off day in his recovery from a knee injury while on injured reserve.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remained limited Thursday, when NFL Media reported he’s unlikely to play Sunday against the Vikings. Lawrence reportedly is considering surgery to repair an injury to his left shoulder.
The Jaguars would start quarterback Mac Jones, a former Patriots first-round pick, if Lawrence doesn’t play. Jones’ 382 passing yards in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings in 2022, when former coordinator Ed Donatell ran the defense, remains Jones’ career high in 43 career starts.
Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland, a former Vikings starter, remained sidelined because of an ankle injury. Jacksonville’s offense regained starting guard Brandon Scherff (knee) on limited reps.
Hockenson says he’ll ‘get better each week’
Tight end T.J. Hockenson had three catches for 27 yards during a limited role in his season debut last week. Coaches limited his snap count against the Colts, but Hockenson said he expects his playing time to increase this week and next. Tight end Josh Oliver led the position in playing time and had a season-high five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis.
“Haven’t got hit in obviously nine to 10 months,” Hockenson said, “so to go out there and kind of take that first lick, have the body feel it, pop back up, go back to the huddle and do it again was really good for me. It’s just going to continue to get better each week, and I’m excited to continue to go out there and play.”
Could kicker change?
John Parker Romo signed this week to replace injured Will Reichard as Vikings kicker. But Romo, who will make his NFL debut Sunday, isn’t guaranteed a spot, and the Giants released former Vikings kicker Greg Joseph on Thursday. Joseph kicked in 52 games for the Vikings over three seasons from 2021-23.
