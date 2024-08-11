How Minnesota athletes fared at the Paris Olympics

Napheesa Collier and Cheryl Reeve, Lynx, women’s basketball: The United States, coached by Reeve, won its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal, edging France 67-66 in the final. It was the Americans’ 61st straight win in Olympic play; they haven’t lost in the Olympics since 1992. Collier started the gold-medal game and played 26 minutes, scoring 7 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as the U.S. shot just 33.9% from the field. The U.S. fell behind by 10 early in the second half, but a Collier layup with about 2:30 left in the third quarter capped a 16-5 run that put the Americans back on top.